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MASK-ER-AID

In these unprecedented times, there is an insufficient supply of PPE (personal protective equipment) in the Health Care sector serving marginalized communities. Uprising Theater is proud to work with local artists and Health Care professionals to mobilize volunteers to fill that gap and help flatten the curve.

 
 

Our Partners

 
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Uprising is pleased to be working with ARM to keep theater artists in Chicago working. Fabric mask-wearing is a great way to help protect your community and flatten the curve. We are headed up by Kristen P Ahern, who has repurposed her master's degree and decades of expertise in costuming to make high quality, locally sourced, community-conscious products with a team of expert sewers and theater artists. ARM is practicing hygienic and contact-free delivery and pick up systems. ARM has fiscal sponsorship from Apparel Industry Foundation Inc. Make a tax-deductible donation to ARM to support our efforts online here.

Max a Tax-Deductible Donation To This Project﻿

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Provide PPE

With so many efforts are already working to get PPE to hospitals and healthcare professionals, we have identified and targeted other groups that are just as much in need, in order to be most effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our country. Our primary focus is on sending masks to the forgotten frontline: essential workers like grocery employees, police, and delivery drivers, nursing homes, poverty alleviation organizations, pharmacies, cancer clinics, dialysis centers, and COVID testing centers. We are aiming our efforts at groups who could become “super-spreaders” should they contract the virus, in order to help contain it.

Max a Tax-Deductible Donation To This Project﻿

 
 
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We send FREE Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Healthcare Providers (HCP) on the COVID-19 frontlines. Please make a tax-deductible donation to get more PPE to our HCPs across the country

Max a Tax-Deductible Donation To This Project﻿

 
 

Project Updates

 
Updates
MASK-ER-AID PPE Distribution Updates
MASK-ER-AID PPE Distribution Updates
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Uprising Theater gets a Chicago Reader Feature for Mask-ER-Aid
Uprising Theater gets a Chicago Reader Feature for Mask-ER-Aid

THE COMPANY'S INTEREST IN THE MARGINALIZED LED THEM TO MASK-ER-AID.
Since founding Uprising Theater in 2014, Iymen Chehade has worked to tell stories of marginalized communities, especially those of Palestinians and Palestinian Americans. The specificity of their focus makes them singular.

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ARM and Uprising Mask-ER-Aid Keffiyeh Day&nbsp;Collaboration
ARM and Uprising Mask-ER-Aid Keffiyeh Day Collaboration

ARM and Uprising Theater have teamed up to bring you a special keffiyeh mask. Launched on Keffiyeh Day, May 11th, this fabric PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) is made from an authentic Palestinian keffiyeh (purchased through PaliRoots).

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Ways To Get Involved

 

Make a 501c3 tax deductible donation.

Uprising Theater can accept donations for PPE for HCP & Provide PPE via PayPal, Venmo, or personal check.

Venmo: @uprisingtheater
PayPal

PayPal 2.2% + 00.30 credit card processing fee applies

DONATIONS BY CHECK
Make check out to: Uprising Theater
Memo Line: PPEforHCP or ProvidePPE
Mail to: Attn: PPEforHCP or ProvidePPE
1349 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1F
Chicago IL 60622

Volunteer

Help us spread the word. ARM is accepting donations of 100% cotton quilting material, bias tape, twill tape, ribbon, polyester thread, poly/cotton blend broadcloth (woven material), elastic. Donate your talents as a driver or sewer. Artists looking for paid work are encouraged to reach out to artists.resource.mobilization@gmail.com

 