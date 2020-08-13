With so many efforts are already working to get PPE to hospitals and healthcare professionals, we have identified and targeted other groups that are just as much in need, in order to be most effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our country. Our primary focus is on sending masks to the forgotten frontline: essential workers like grocery employees, police, and delivery drivers, nursing homes, poverty alleviation organizations, pharmacies, cancer clinics, dialysis centers, and COVID testing centers. We are aiming our efforts at groups who could become “super-spreaders” should they contract the virus, in order to help contain it.

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