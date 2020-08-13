Our Partners
Uprising is pleased to be working with ARM to keep theater artists in Chicago working. Fabric mask-wearing is a great way to help protect your community and flatten the curve. We are headed up by Kristen P Ahern, who has repurposed her master's degree and decades of expertise in costuming to make high quality, locally sourced, community-conscious products with a team of expert sewers and theater artists. ARM is practicing hygienic and contact-free delivery and pick up systems. ARM has fiscal sponsorship from Apparel Industry Foundation Inc. Make a tax-deductible donation to ARM to support our efforts online here.
Provide PPE
With so many efforts are already working to get PPE to hospitals and healthcare professionals, we have identified and targeted other groups that are just as much in need, in order to be most effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our country. Our primary focus is on sending masks to the forgotten frontline: essential workers like grocery employees, police, and delivery drivers, nursing homes, poverty alleviation organizations, pharmacies, cancer clinics, dialysis centers, and COVID testing centers. We are aiming our efforts at groups who could become “super-spreaders” should they contract the virus, in order to help contain it.
We send FREE Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Healthcare Providers (HCP) on the COVID-19 frontlines. Please make a tax-deductible donation to get more PPE to our HCPs across the country
Project Updates
Ways To Get Involved
Make a 501c3 tax deductible donation.
Uprising Theater can accept donations for PPE for HCP & Provide PPE via PayPal, Venmo, or personal check.
PayPal 2.2% + 00.30 credit card processing fee applies
DONATIONS BY CHECK
Make check out to: Uprising Theater
Memo Line: PPEforHCP or ProvidePPE
Mail to: Attn: PPEforHCP or ProvidePPE
1349 N Washtenaw Ave, Unit 1F
Chicago IL 60622
Volunteer
Help us spread the word. ARM is accepting donations of 100% cotton quilting material, bias tape, twill tape, ribbon, polyester thread, poly/cotton blend broadcloth (woven material), elastic. Donate your talents as a driver or sewer. Artists looking for paid work are encouraged to reach out to artists.resource.mobilization@gmail.com